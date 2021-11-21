Deepika Padukone Keen on Starring Opposite Ranveer Singh in Baiju Bawra; Sanjay Gupta Asks Who Will Compensate SRK

Deepika Padukone who has acted in several Sanjay Leela Bhansali films with her hubby Ranveer Singh wants to star with him in Baiju Bawra as well. The couple was seen in films like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat. Now reports state that she wants to do another film with SBL opposite the love of her life. It is being said that the filmmaker has eyes on Alia Bhatt for the female lead in the film.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Keen on Starring Opposite Ranveer Singh in Baiju Bawra, SLB Still Wants Alia Bhatt: Report

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has reacted to Bombay High Court’s detailed bail order granting bail to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and two others in the Mumbai drug bust case. The court said that prima facie it has not found any positive evidence against the accused (Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha) to show that they had conspired to commit an offence tearing through the prosecution’s case.

Also Read: ‘So Aryan Khan Is Innocent’: Sanjay Gupta Asks Who Will Compensate Shah Rukh Khan After HC Bail Order

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan made sure to pose graciously with the Indian Women’s Football team as they bumped into each other at the airport. The team which were on their way to Brazil to play in a 4-nation International tournament came across the actor at the airport and the women in blue posed for a picture with the star. In the photo, Varun can be seen dressed in a casual black tee and beige pants. He wore a navy blue cap to complete his looks. Everyone was in all smiles for the adorable photo.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan Poses Graciously With the Indian Women’s Football Team as They Bump Into Each Other

The much-awaited American Music Award 2021 is returning to New York City and will be aired from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 21. The award show aims at recognising and honouring the year’s most successful music and artists, and this year it has a very interesting list of performances lined up. Moreover, American rapper Cardi B will be hosting the award show this year.

Also Read: AMAs 2021: Complete List of Nominees, Presenters, Where to Watch and Everything Else You Need to Know

The International Emmy Awards are all set to be held tonight in New York City. Indian nominees this year include Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the best actor category for Serious Men, Vir Das: For India in the comedy segment, and Sushmita Sen’s web series Aarya. Ahead of the awards, here are some of the binge worthy Emmy nominated titles from India, all available on Netflix.

Also Read: Emmy Nominated Titles from India That are Absolutely Binge Worthy on Netflix

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.