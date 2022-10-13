Deepika Padukone Kisses Chhello Show Actor Bhavin Rabari, Leaves Him Blushing; Watch Video

Actress Deepika Padukone made her way to the special screening of the Chhello Show, the Gujurati film which is India’s official entry at the Oscars. The actress joined Kiara Advani, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and more for a special screening in Mumbai. In a video from the event that has been going viral now, Deepika was seen meeting one of the child actors in the film and showering him with some love.

In the video shared by a paparazzo on their Instagram account, Deepika met nine-year-old Bhavin Rabari from Chalala, a village in Gujarat’s Saurashtra area. The actress was seen bending down to his height to pose for pictures with him and even planted a kiss on his cheek. The young actor was visibly blushing after.

Chhello Show (The Last Show) is directed by Pan Nalin and stars Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval, and Paresh Mehta in key roles. The coming-of-age drama is set in Gujarat, where Nalin was raised. The film revolves around a nine-year-old boy named Samay, who is inspired by cinema and works hard to achieve his dream. However, he is unaware of the social pressures and economic insecurities. The film is said to be inspired by the director Nalin’s life.

The film beat fan favourites such as RRR and The Kashmir Files to become India’s official entry at the Oscars 2023.

While the screening was a starry affair, Kiara also was seen losing her cool with the paparazzi present at the event. In a video that surfaced online, Kiara was seen walking up a flight of stairs with the cameramen surrounding her. As they tried to get pictures of the actress, they accidentally pushed down a senior citizen behind them. Kiara noticed him fall and lost her cool. She gave the paparazzi an earful apologizing to the senior citizen.

