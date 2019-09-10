Deepika Padukone Knows How Ranveer Singh Tunes Her Out When She Nags

Be it calling each other with cheeky names on Instagram to complementing each other's fashion choices, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make sure they highlight one another on social media with their witty comments. On Monday, Ranveer posted a series of pictures of himself in a bright yellow hoodie, wearing big headphones.

Deepika at once took notice of his posts and rushed to the comment section to tease her actor husband. "feel like this is how you’ll tune out when I nag you!" she wrote.

Recently their social media PDA created quite a stir among their fans. In a chat session conducted by Ranveer on his Instagram page, Deepika joined him and wrote, "Hi Daddie." Ranveer responded, saying, "Hi Baby". Things got more interesting when actor Arjun Kapoor wrote: "Baba Bhabi is gonna give you one." Many construed Arjun's comment as evidence that Deepika and Ranveer were on way to having a child.

The stars, who tied the knot last year, are yet to comment on the pregnancy rumours. According to reports, Deepika is not signing any new movie project after "Chhapaak" and "83".

Currently, Ranveer and Deepika are shooting for '83, which traces India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team's captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi.

This is Ranveer and Deepika's first film together after their wedding last year. The couple previously co-starred in megahits Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

