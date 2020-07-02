Deepika Padukone Launches #DobaraPoocho Campaign for Mental Health Awareness

Deepika Padukone has been vocal about mental health awareness with renewed frenzy in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. The actress, who has dealt with depression in the past, has now launched a campaign called #DobaraPoocho, to highlight the importance of trying to understand if their loved ones are suffering from mental health issues.

The actress shared a video to deliver the message, that one might seem fine on the surface, but can be depressed on the inside. It is up to people close to them to support them and lend a ear to hear out the issues bothering them.

"Now more than ever we need to be sensitive and support the emotional needs of those around us...#DobaraPoocho #MentalHealthMatters," she wrote while sharing the video.

Last week, the Chhapaak actress had released a video about suicide prevention. The caption to the video read, "While I embarked on this journey more than 5 years ago, recent tragic events have made us all realise that now more than ever, we need to prioritise mental health and intensify our focus on #SuicidePrevention."

Deepika started her foundation in June 2015 after going through depression herself. She has won the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum for spreading awareness about of mental health.

