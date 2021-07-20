Deepika Padukone Launches First Audio Festival 'Care Package' on Clubhouse; Prateek Kuhad to Perform

Deepika Padukone on Tuesday took to her Instagram account to announce the launch of ‘Care Package’. This first-of-its-kind audio festival will take place on the 20th of July, 2021 from 7 PM to 8:30 PM IST on Clubhouse. The ‘Care Package’ will be a box full of conversations and performances carefully curated by Deepika Padukone from the leaders around the world that prioritize ‘Care’. Care Package boasts of a lineup that includes conversationalists

like Jay Shetty, Sriram Krishnan, Paul Davison, Raghava KK, along with a heartwarming performance by Prateek Kuhad.

The festival will revolve around three themes, that the speakers will be discussing with the audience. The three themes are ‘My Relationship with Self-care,’ with speakers being Deepika Padukone, Aarthi Ramamurthy, Raghava KK and Sriram Krishnan, ‘Breathe, By The Artidote,’ by Jovva Ferreyera, and the last being, ‘Love and Care - How is it different’ by Deepika Padukone, Jay Shetty, Radhi Devlukia Aarthi Ramamurthy and Sriram Krishnan.

Sharing the same on her Instagram account, Deepika wrote, “I’m super excited to launch ‘Care Package’ - An Audio-First Festival that Cares! This package, curated by me, is a box full of conversations and performances from thought leaders around the world that prioritise care."

A vocal advocate of mental health issues, Padukone has tried to spread nationwide awareness around mental health and also launched de-stigmatisation campaigns. Last year, she was feted with the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum for spreading awareness about the importance of mental health.

