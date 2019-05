Deepika Padukone Leads the Drama on Cannes Red Carpet With Her Bold Look, See Pics

This year, Deepika Padukone's red carpet style has ranged from big and bold to sleek and sophisticated. She is one of the few actresses who chooses to make statement through silhouettes rather than daring colours.And once again proving she is the queen of style, the actress dominated the red carpet with her over-the-top look at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival.The actress went as daring and dramatic as it could get for her red carpet appearance at the French Riviera, where she wore a cream floor-length with a gigantic bow taking most of the attention away from her striking make-up and unique hairdo.Deepika's ensemble was created by international designer Peter Dundas. The cream gown featured a front slit, a plunging neckline and exaggerated sleeves.Her eye make-up exuded drama with dark reverse winged eyeliner. She tied her hair in a sleek and neat high ponytail.After landing in the city on Thursday, Deepika had posted an Instagram video, giving a sneak peek into how she was prepping for her look."We have just landed. We have to settle in because we don't have much time. As soon as we get into hotel, we have to start with hair and make-up and literally a five minute fitting. Let's go," she captioned the video.Last year, the actress brought the drama at the gala with her sculptural fuchsia pink gown from Ashi Studio’s spring summer 2018 couture collection. She had also walked the the red carpet in a showstopping Zuhair Murad gown.Follow @News18Movies for more