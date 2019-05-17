English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika Padukone Leads the Drama on Cannes Red Carpet With Her Bold Look, See Pics
Deepika Padukone ruled the red carpet with her over-the-top look at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival.
Image courtesy: Reuters pictures
Loading...
This year, Deepika Padukone's red carpet style has ranged from big and bold to sleek and sophisticated. She is one of the few actresses who chooses to make statement through silhouettes rather than daring colours.
And once again proving she is the queen of style, the actress dominated the red carpet with her over-the-top look at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival.
The actress went as daring and dramatic as it could get for her red carpet appearance at the French Riviera, where she wore a cream floor-length with a gigantic bow taking most of the attention away from her striking make-up and unique hairdo.
Deepika's ensemble was created by international designer Peter Dundas. The cream gown featured a front slit, a plunging neckline and exaggerated sleeves.
Her eye make-up exuded drama with dark reverse winged eyeliner. She tied her hair in a sleek and neat high ponytail.
After landing in the city on Thursday, Deepika had posted an Instagram video, giving a sneak peek into how she was prepping for her look.
"We have just landed. We have to settle in because we don't have much time. As soon as we get into hotel, we have to start with hair and make-up and literally a five minute fitting. Let's go," she captioned the video.
Last year, the actress brought the drama at the gala with her sculptural fuchsia pink gown from Ashi Studio’s spring summer 2018 couture collection. She had also walked the the red carpet in a showstopping Zuhair Murad gown.
Follow @News18Movies for more
And once again proving she is the queen of style, the actress dominated the red carpet with her over-the-top look at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival.
The actress went as daring and dramatic as it could get for her red carpet appearance at the French Riviera, where she wore a cream floor-length with a gigantic bow taking most of the attention away from her striking make-up and unique hairdo.
Deepika's ensemble was created by international designer Peter Dundas. The cream gown featured a front slit, a plunging neckline and exaggerated sleeves.
Her eye make-up exuded drama with dark reverse winged eyeliner. She tied her hair in a sleek and neat high ponytail.
After landing in the city on Thursday, Deepika had posted an Instagram video, giving a sneak peek into how she was prepping for her look.
"We have just landed. We have to settle in because we don't have much time. As soon as we get into hotel, we have to start with hair and make-up and literally a five minute fitting. Let's go," she captioned the video.
Last year, the actress brought the drama at the gala with her sculptural fuchsia pink gown from Ashi Studio’s spring summer 2018 couture collection. She had also walked the the red carpet in a showstopping Zuhair Murad gown.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Fan Scorecards Redesigned in Anticipation of 500-run Totals
- Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone are Way Ahead of Shah Rukh, Salman on Instagram
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Gayle Embraces Yoga to 'Stay Fresh' Ahead of World Cup
- Don't Compare Kohli's IPL Captaincy Record with That of India: Ganguly
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results