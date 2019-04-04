English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika Padukone Looks Just Like Acid Attack Survivor Laxmi As She Gets Clicked Filming Chhapaak
Aided with prosthetics, Deepika Padukone was almost unrecognisable as she stepped into the shoes of her character named Malti in 'Chhapaak'.
The first look of Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak where she essays the role of an acid attack survivor created quite a stir among the audience. Aided with prosthetics, the actress was almost unrecognisable as she stepped into the shoes of her character named Malti.
Currently, the actress is in Delhi as she begins shooting for Chhapaak. On Wednesday, the actress was snapped in the city will complete prosthetics and makeup and the pictures of the actress are widely shared across fan pages.
As fans come surrounding the actress, initially she tries to hide behind an umbrella, but later waves at them and greets her fans.
Chhapaak is based on the life and struggles of Laxmi Agarwal, the poster girl of acid attack survivors in India. She was thrown acid when she was still in school.
When asked about casting Padukone in the role during a Lit for Life 2019 event held earlier in Chennai, Gulzar said, "You won’t be seeing Deepika, you know. You will be seeing a disfigured Deepika. There is an uncanny similarity between the survivor and Deepika," adding that the film will show people the havoc that violence can wreak in a person’s life.
Talking about the film, Padukone—who will also be producing Chhapaak— earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "When I heard this story, I was deeply moved as it’s not just one of violence but of strength and courage, hope and victory. It made such an impact on me, that personally and creatively, I needed to go beyond and so the decision to turn producer."
Also starring Vikrant Massey as Padukone’s partner, the film is jointly produced by Gulzar and Padukone.
.@deepikapadukone snapped on the sets of #Chhapaak in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/xfpyipevxP— Filmfare (@filmfare) April 3, 2019
#chhapaak shooting today pic.twitter.com/ReGpgBAavM— Deepu🌼 (@pikubanerji2) April 3, 2019
