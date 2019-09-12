Deepika Padukone Looks Stunning in Golden Silk Saree As She Visits Lalbaugcha Raja

Deepika Padukone is known for exciting fans with her choice of clothes at events. The actress did it yet again as she visited Lalbaugcha Raja on the second last day of Ganpati celebrations.

On her visit to the most popular Ganpati idol, Deepika donned a golden saree with golden drop earrings. Her hair was tied into a bun making her the perfect balance of gorgeous but traditional. Bo doubt she looked absolutely stunning throughout the visit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Sep 11, 2019 at 12:24pm PDT

For the uninitiated, the Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most popular Ganpati idols made in 1934. During Ganesh Chathurti it is kept on display for 11 days before being immersed in the Arabian sea on the day of Anant Chaturdashi. Looks like Deepika Padukone finds time for her beliefs despite being busy with work.

On the work front Deepika will soon be seen on the big screen in Chhapaak where she plays an acid attack victim. The film is set to release on January 10 next year. She also recently finished filming for the London schedule of Kapil Dev's upcoming biopic 83. In the film Deepika will be playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia. Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in the film. Due to delays in pre-production, the film's release date has been shifted from April 2019 to April 2020.

