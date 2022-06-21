Deepika Padukone Makes a Statement in Orange as She Returns After Project K Shoot, Watch

Amid reports of her being rushed to the hospital, Deepika Padukone returned from Hyderabad and, seeing her fit and healthy relieved fans. The actress was clicked at the airport on Monday evening after returning from the Project K shoot. For her airport outfit, the actor opted for an all-orange look. She could be seen pairing an orange shirt with orange pants and white sneakers. As she made a dashing entry, fans were happy to see that she is in good health.

One fan wrote, “Queen spotted” while another inquired about her health. Watch video:

Meanwhile, a few days back it was reported that the actress was rushed to the hospital after she complained of uneasiness on the sets of the film. However, the film’s producer Aswini Dutt has now dismissed all such reports saying Deepika was not ‘rushed’ to the hospital. In a recent interview, the producer clarified that the actress went to a hospital only for her routine check-up.

“Earlier she was down with Covid-19, but after recovering she left for Europe. And straightaway from Europe, she landed on our film sets. After mild fluctuations in her BP, she visited the hospital for an hour for a routine check-up just to make sure that everything was normal,” Ashwin told Deccan Chronicle.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has a number of other projects lined up as well. She will be next seen in the much-awaited Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film will hit theatres in January next year. Apart from this, Deepika also has Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter and the Indian adaptation of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

