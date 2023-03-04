Deepika Padukone, on Thursday, announced that she is among the A-list celebrities presenting at the 95th Academy Awards aka Oscars 2023. While fans cannot wait to see Deepika walk the red carpet and make her way to the stage to present an Oscar award, she blessed our timeline with her latest appearance at the airport.

On Friday night, the Pathaan actress was papped outside Mumbai Airport. She was landing in Mumbai, welcomed by a hoard of fans and photographers. Sporting a light-blue denim jacket, blue denim jeans, a white T-Shirt, white sneakers, and sunglasses, Deepika flashed her big smile while the paparazzi took pictures of her. She also obliged a fan requesting for a picture The paparazzi video is now doing the rounds of social media.

Several fans of Deepika Padukone took to the comment section to congratulate the actress. One of them wrote, “Congratulations Global Icon!!’ Another one commented, “You are making us Indians proud!!" Others flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis to express their happiness.

The list of Oscars presenters so far include Deepika Padukone, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove. Sharing the post, Deepika captioned her announcement post, “#oscars #oscars95." The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 (March 13 in India) at Los Angeles’ Dolly Theatre.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, which was released on January 25. Pathaan has broken all the records at the box office. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, has made Rs 526 crore in India, and Rs 1022 crore globally. The film’s Hindi collections stand at Rs 508 crore nett so far. Pathaan also features John Abraham and has an extended cameo from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Deepika will be next seen in Project K with Prabhas.

