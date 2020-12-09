Deepika Padukone Makes it to 'Authentic Smiles' Exhibition at Athens International Airport

Deepika Padukone is part of an unique exhibition in Athens. A photo of the actress' bust has been placed at the Athens International Airport as part of an exhibition of 'authentic smiles'.

The bust is in a dark stone and shows her wearing a large choker necklace and her hair is seen tied in a bun. She is seen smiling very slightly in the replica of an ethnic look Deepika sported during a photo shoot for designer Sabyasachi.

The description on the board below the bust's photo reads, "Indian Bollywood Actress smiles at Athens International Airport. Grey Marble, 2020 A.D." It does not mention her name. Pictures of the bust were shared by Deepika's fanpages on social media.

Next to her, a bust of a ‘Grammy-winning American singer’ is seen, which looks slightly like Billie Eilish.

This is the latest international feather in Deepika's hat. The actress already has a wax statue at Madame Tussauds London.

Deepika is currently shooting for her upcoming film with Shakun Batra, which also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which she also produced.

She is next to bee seen in the World Cup film '83, alongside husband Ranveer Singh, playing the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev's wife Romi. Deepika will also be seen in an untitled pan-Indian fantasy-thriller with Prabhas.