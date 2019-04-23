Take the pledge to vote

Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak Completes Delhi Schedule

In March, Deepika Padukone unveiled the first look of 'Chhapaak' in which she was seen with prosthetics of scars and burns on her face.

April 23, 2019
Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak Completes Delhi Schedule
Image: Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar/ Twitter
The Delhi schedule for Meghna Gulzar's upcoming directorial Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, has concluded. On Monday, Meghna tweeted a photograph of the entire cast and crew of the film and said that they are "happily half way done".

"Happily halfway done! Delhi schedule wrap for team 'Chhapaak'," she captioned the image. In one of the images, the cast and crew are seen on a terrace of a house, while another one shows the team nearby the President's House in the city. See Meghna's tweet below:




The team has been extensively shooting in Delhi's various location over the past month. Videos of the sets were going viral every now and then, keeping social media abuzz with the latest developments. Only recently, two videos from the film's shoot had become the talking point.

Of the two clips, one showed Deepika in a school uniform, while another one showed her kissing co-star Vikrant for a scene. Both the clips had kept fans talking about the much hyped film. The buzz surrounding Chhapaak is also driven by the fact that when it will release in 2020, Deepika would have remained away from the silver screen for over two years. Her last film was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, alongside husband Ranveer Singh.

Chhapaak is based on the true story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika's character in the film will be refereed to as Malti. The movie is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

In March, the Padmaavat star unveiled the first look of Chhapaak in which she was seen with prosthetics of scars and burns on her face.

(With inputs from IANS)

