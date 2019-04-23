English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak Completes Delhi Schedule
In March, Deepika Padukone unveiled the first look of 'Chhapaak' in which she was seen with prosthetics of scars and burns on her face.
Image: Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar/ Twitter
Loading...
The Delhi schedule for Meghna Gulzar's upcoming directorial Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, has concluded. On Monday, Meghna tweeted a photograph of the entire cast and crew of the film and said that they are "happily half way done".
"Happily halfway done! Delhi schedule wrap for team 'Chhapaak'," she captioned the image. In one of the images, the cast and crew are seen on a terrace of a house, while another one shows the team nearby the President's House in the city. See Meghna's tweet below:
The team has been extensively shooting in Delhi's various location over the past month. Videos of the sets were going viral every now and then, keeping social media abuzz with the latest developments. Only recently, two videos from the film's shoot had become the talking point.
Of the two clips, one showed Deepika in a school uniform, while another one showed her kissing co-star Vikrant for a scene. Both the clips had kept fans talking about the much hyped film. The buzz surrounding Chhapaak is also driven by the fact that when it will release in 2020, Deepika would have remained away from the silver screen for over two years. Her last film was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, alongside husband Ranveer Singh.
Chhapaak is based on the true story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika's character in the film will be refereed to as Malti. The movie is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.
In March, the Padmaavat star unveiled the first look of Chhapaak in which she was seen with prosthetics of scars and burns on her face.
(With inputs from IANS)
Follow @News18Movies for more
"Happily halfway done! Delhi schedule wrap for team 'Chhapaak'," she captioned the image. In one of the images, the cast and crew are seen on a terrace of a house, while another one shows the team nearby the President's House in the city. See Meghna's tweet below:
Happily halfway done!— Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar) April 22, 2019
Delhi schedule wrap
for team #Chhapaak @deepikapadukone @masseysahib @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/uRi4YudMIr
The team has been extensively shooting in Delhi's various location over the past month. Videos of the sets were going viral every now and then, keeping social media abuzz with the latest developments. Only recently, two videos from the film's shoot had become the talking point.
Of the two clips, one showed Deepika in a school uniform, while another one showed her kissing co-star Vikrant for a scene. Both the clips had kept fans talking about the much hyped film. The buzz surrounding Chhapaak is also driven by the fact that when it will release in 2020, Deepika would have remained away from the silver screen for over two years. Her last film was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, alongside husband Ranveer Singh.
Chhapaak is based on the true story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika's character in the film will be refereed to as Malti. The movie is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.
In March, the Padmaavat star unveiled the first look of Chhapaak in which she was seen with prosthetics of scars and burns on her face.
(With inputs from IANS)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Unusual Voter Visit: Snake in VVPAT Machine in Kannur Delays Polling
- Flipkart Super Value Week Sale: Discounts Up to Rs 9,000 on Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N, Honor 7A And More
- 'Unimaginable': Avengers Endgame Creates History, Sells 10 Lakh Advance Tickets in India
- Soon, You Will be Able to Change DTH Operators Without Having to Buy a New Set Top Box
- OPPO A5s Budget Smartphone Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results