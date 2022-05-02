Deepika Padukone 'Messes Up' Lines in ROFL Bloopers from Her Films; Ranveer Drops Flirty Comment

Deepika Padukone has shared some fun behind-the-scenes footage from her hit films like Piku, Happy New Year, Desi Boyz, Gehraiyaan, and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela on her Instagram account.

The video begins with a clip from the 2013 film Race 2, wherein Deepika was supposed to say her lines with her co-star John Abraham. As she messes it up, she bursts into laughter and put her head on John’s shoulder. Deepika and John are once again set to share the screen space together in Pathaan, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.

The video also includes clips from her last release Gehraiyaan. In a scene, she calls Zain ‘Sid’ because the role was played by actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. “Why do I keep calling him Sid?" she said to the camera. Ranveer Singh was quick to like the video and even dropped a comment on the post. “Cutie," he wrote.

A few days ago, Deepika Padukone was announced as a jury member at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. With this, the actress will represent India in the 75th edition of the prestigious French film festival’s 9-member jury. Amul also paid tribute to the actress with a topical to celebrate the feat. The diary brand featured a caricature of Deepika in a gown with the banner reading, “Deepicannes!”, and went on to add, “Every jury loves it”.

#Amul Topical: Bollywood actress selected to be on Film festival jury! pic.twitter.com/k0o9GLLO9A— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 29, 2022

Apart from Deepika, actor-director Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier will be a part of the jury panel.

On the work front, Deepika has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her, namely Nag Ashwin’s directorial Project K with Prabhas, The Intern, Pathaan, Fighter, and Draupadi.

