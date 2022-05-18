Deepika Padukone on Being Cannes Jury: 'Don't Think Any of Us Can Judge, Critique or Criticise'

Bollywood actress and producer Deepika Padukone is attending the 75th Cannes Film Festival as a jury. The 36-year-old actress walked the red carpet on Tuesday and attended the press conference with her fellow jurors. While attending the press conference, Deepika shared how she would critique the movies that will be screened at the international film festival.

The actress said, “I think we are all aware of the fact that it is a huge responsibility. But, I think, we have also made a promise to each other yesterday that we are not going to burden ourselves with that responsibility.” Deepika added that the idea of being a jury is to remind oneself of that audience, or that young child who has grown up watching movies.

The actress who recently starred in Shakun Batra’s modern drama Gehraiyaan explained that she would like to enjoy the creative process. Describing cinema as a “powerful tool,” Deepika said that it has the ability to impact, touch and influence people’s lives. “I think, to forget for the next two weeks that we actually have this burden and this responsibility and actually just enjoy the creative process…that’s sort of what we are all here to do,” Deepika told the press. Deepika said that she, along with fellow members of the jury, are all creative people. The actress said that she does not think any of the members have the capacity to judge or critique the films to be showcased at Cannes 2022 but just to enjoy.

#Cannes2022 jury member Deepika Padukone on how she’ll approach her role. pic.twitter.com/CQbFWK6pcC — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 17, 2022

The #Cannes2022 jury waves to the crowds at opening night. pic.twitter.com/YR4F7YMjw6 — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 17, 2022

On Tuesday evening, Deepika walked the Cannes red carpet dressed in a stunning Sabyasachi saree. The actress walked the red carpet to play the jury for the first movie that was screened at the French Riviera. Deepika channeled her retro Bollywood diva look for the event. The black and gold saree by Sabyasachi was paired with statement pieces from Sabyasachi Jewellery’s Bengal Royale Collection.

Besides Deepika, other Indian celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tamannaah Bhatia, AR Rahman are also attending the event.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.