Deepika Padukone on Biopics Getting Repetitive, Her Favourite Movie and Doing Women-Centric Films

Deepika Padukone spills the beans on why it's time Bollywood slowed down on biopics a bit and why Piku is her favourite film of all time.

Updated:August 28, 2018, 7:59 AM IST
Deepika Padukone is rumoured to be getting married to actor Ranveer Singh in November this year. (Photo: Instagram/Deepika Padukone)
Deepika Padukone, who is yet to sign a new project after Padmaavat, is currently busy shooting for advertisements and magazine covers.

In a recent interview with The Hindu, she spoke at length about how we have had too many biopics already, why Piku is her favourite film and about Indian filmmakers finally opening up to women in cinema.

“I feel like there are too many biopics being made. In the last few months, I can’t count the number of biopics that we’ve been offered. And they’re all great; they’re very strong and powerful. But when it comes to a film, after a point, how much are you going to tell me about those struggles? Even a common man on the street has had a similar journey, if you ask me,” she said on the spate of biopics that Bollywood is churning out every year.

Talking fondly about Piku, the 2015 Shoojit Sircar directorial in which she starred alongside Irrfan Khan, Deepika said: “Piku is my most favourite film of all time. Not because I’m in it, but as a film. Just the way the story and subject was handled, the way it came together, all of it. I’m yet to see a film that did that to me.”

The 32-year-old actor, who is rumoured to be getting married to longtime boyfriend, actor Ranveer Singh, at Italy’s Lake Como in November this year, said Hindi cinema has finally accepted its women and filmmakers are now offering them challenging, meaty roles. “I don’t think women in film today are in a place where they have to wait — or look — for a strong female part. It’s all there. Now, it really boils down to the specific content: whether a particular film excites a particular actor or not,” she said.

