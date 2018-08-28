English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Deepika Padukone on Biopics Getting Repetitive, Her Favourite Movie and Doing Women-Centric Films
Deepika Padukone spills the beans on why it's time Bollywood slowed down on biopics a bit and why Piku is her favourite film of all time.
Deepika Padukone is rumoured to be getting married to actor Ranveer Singh in November this year. (Photo: Instagram/Deepika Padukone)
Loading...
Deepika Padukone, who is yet to sign a new project after Padmaavat, is currently busy shooting for advertisements and magazine covers.
In a recent interview with The Hindu, she spoke at length about how we have had too many biopics already, why Piku is her favourite film and about Indian filmmakers finally opening up to women in cinema.
“I feel like there are too many biopics being made. In the last few months, I can’t count the number of biopics that we’ve been offered. And they’re all great; they’re very strong and powerful. But when it comes to a film, after a point, how much are you going to tell me about those struggles? Even a common man on the street has had a similar journey, if you ask me,” she said on the spate of biopics that Bollywood is churning out every year.
Talking fondly about Piku, the 2015 Shoojit Sircar directorial in which she starred alongside Irrfan Khan, Deepika said: “Piku is my most favourite film of all time. Not because I’m in it, but as a film. Just the way the story and subject was handled, the way it came together, all of it. I’m yet to see a film that did that to me.”
The 32-year-old actor, who is rumoured to be getting married to longtime boyfriend, actor Ranveer Singh, at Italy’s Lake Como in November this year, said Hindi cinema has finally accepted its women and filmmakers are now offering them challenging, meaty roles. “I don’t think women in film today are in a place where they have to wait — or look — for a strong female part. It’s all there. Now, it really boils down to the specific content: whether a particular film excites a particular actor or not,” she said.
Also Watch
In a recent interview with The Hindu, she spoke at length about how we have had too many biopics already, why Piku is her favourite film and about Indian filmmakers finally opening up to women in cinema.
“I feel like there are too many biopics being made. In the last few months, I can’t count the number of biopics that we’ve been offered. And they’re all great; they’re very strong and powerful. But when it comes to a film, after a point, how much are you going to tell me about those struggles? Even a common man on the street has had a similar journey, if you ask me,” she said on the spate of biopics that Bollywood is churning out every year.
Talking fondly about Piku, the 2015 Shoojit Sircar directorial in which she starred alongside Irrfan Khan, Deepika said: “Piku is my most favourite film of all time. Not because I’m in it, but as a film. Just the way the story and subject was handled, the way it came together, all of it. I’m yet to see a film that did that to me.”
The 32-year-old actor, who is rumoured to be getting married to longtime boyfriend, actor Ranveer Singh, at Italy’s Lake Como in November this year, said Hindi cinema has finally accepted its women and filmmakers are now offering them challenging, meaty roles. “I don’t think women in film today are in a place where they have to wait — or look — for a strong female part. It’s all there. Now, it really boils down to the specific content: whether a particular film excites a particular actor or not,” she said.
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- US Open: Top-ranked Halep Crashes Out of First Round
- Asian Games: Dharun Misses Late Father, Dedicates Silver to Stoic Mother
- Ethan Hawke Takes a Dig at Hugh Jackman's Logan, Says It Was a 'Fine' Superhero Film
- Microsoft Office Lens App Gets Text Annotations on iOS, Android
- Hina Khan Beats the Heat with a Pool Holiday with Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...