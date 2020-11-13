Deepika Padukone on Diwali Plans Amid Covid-19 Pandemic: Will Stay at Home With Family

While most Indians celebrate Diwali every year with a lot of pomp, this year the Coronavirus pandemic has cast a shadow on festivities. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, in a recent interview revealed that jer plan this year is to perform a simple Puja and stay at home with her family.

Taking to Hindustan Times, Deepika said, "Honestly, we are going to keep things quite low key, keeping in the mind the sensitivity towards the environment and the people around us. It’s been a difficult year for many in different ways [owing to the pandemic]. So, what we intend to do is, to stay at home, do a simple pooja and spend time with family. Normally, that’s what we, any way, do."

Deepika further said that festivals like Diwali will bring cheer and excitement, especially during the pandemic. "Like I said, it’s been an incredibly difficult year but what our festivals do is that they kind of give you a sense of hope and something to look forward to," she added.

On the work front, Deepika is currently shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The trio recently shot a schedule in Goa.

Apart from that, she will be next seen in Kabir Khan's '83, a film on the Indian cricket team's World Cup victory in 1983. She will play the role of Romi Bhatia Dev, the wife of then-skipper Kapil Dev, played by husband Ranveer Singh. '83 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Boman Irani, Ammy Virk and Harrdy Sandhu among others.

The film's release was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, if reports are to be believed, makers are eyeing a Christmas 2020 release if theatres are safe to be re-opened again. No official announcement, however, has been made about the film yet.