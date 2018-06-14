GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Deepika Padukone on Kate Spade, Anthony Bourdain Suicides: Depression is a Growing Epidemic

With acclaimed chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade losing their lives to depression, Deepika took to social media to talk about the ailment.

Updated:June 14, 2018, 8:59 AM IST
Three years back when Deepika Padukone first opened up about her struggles with depression and mental health, she left her fans shocked because they never expected a celebrity to be vocal about her vulnerabilities. The actress - who faced threats and verbal abuse from various fringe groups for her Bollywood film Padmaavat that released earlier this year – reposted a message by her organization The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF). The message included references made to celebrity chef-food critic Anthony Bourdain and celebrated fashion designer Kate Spade, whose sudden demise have left many upset.

“Every 40 seconds, a person dies by suicide. We are reminded of these grave statistics when the loss is centred around prominent individuals who are mourned across the world. Last week, the world lost two of its shining stars to the growing epidemic that is depression. They did not take their own lives. DEPRESSION did,” the post read.

The actress also explained why being successful in life does not imply that one can't be depressed. “Just like all other illnesses, depression doesn’t discriminate.”

Calling depression a “growing epidemic”, Deepika also focused on the stigma attached to the mental ailment. “Depression today is a growing epidemic, yet there is so much stigma attached to it that individuals are often dissuaded from seeking help. Asking someone to just “snap out of it” is the equivalent of telling someone with a broken leg to continue walking,” the post further read.

You can read the full post here...



