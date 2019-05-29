English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika Padukone on Legalising Same-sex Marriage: It Feels Strange We Even Need to Address It
Days after the SC read down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, the debate waged on in the country over the LGBTQ community's civil rights such as same-sex marriage, bequeath property, among others.
Image: Special Arrangement
Loading...
The Supreme Court's decision to decriminalise consensual gay sex was celebrated across the nation. From celebrities to commoners, everyone welcomed the SC's move with elation.
The apex court, in its verdict, said that the homosexuals and the LGBTQ community "deserve equal rights and discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation is a violation of freedom of speech and expression."
Days after the SC read down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, the debate waged on in the country over the LGBTQ community's civil rights such as same-sex marriage, bequeath property, share insurance (medical and life), among others.
Now, actress Deepika Padukone has opened up about legalising same-sex marriage in India.
According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, during an interaction, Deepika expressed how she feels "strange" that there is even a need to address the subject.
“It feels strange to me that we even have to ask that question and the fact that we need to address it. We should not even allow ourselves to even be in this place where somebody else dictates how and with whom you want to spend the rest of your lives,” the actress said.
Deepika and her actor-husband Ranveer Singh had given a shout-out to the LGBTQ community on social media like many other celebs to celebrate the historic judgement by the SC on Section 377 last year.
The duo twinned in rainbow shirts and posed against the colourful background. Deepika had even shared a graphic of a heart that was made up of Pride colours and wrote, “#LGBTQIA.”
Follow @News18Movies for more
The apex court, in its verdict, said that the homosexuals and the LGBTQ community "deserve equal rights and discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation is a violation of freedom of speech and expression."
Days after the SC read down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, the debate waged on in the country over the LGBTQ community's civil rights such as same-sex marriage, bequeath property, share insurance (medical and life), among others.
Now, actress Deepika Padukone has opened up about legalising same-sex marriage in India.
According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, during an interaction, Deepika expressed how she feels "strange" that there is even a need to address the subject.
“It feels strange to me that we even have to ask that question and the fact that we need to address it. We should not even allow ourselves to even be in this place where somebody else dictates how and with whom you want to spend the rest of your lives,” the actress said.
Deepika and her actor-husband Ranveer Singh had given a shout-out to the LGBTQ community on social media like many other celebs to celebrate the historic judgement by the SC on Section 377 last year.
The duo twinned in rainbow shirts and posed against the colourful background. Deepika had even shared a graphic of a heart that was made up of Pride colours and wrote, “#LGBTQIA.”
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jason Momoa was Too Broke to Fly Home While Shooting Game of Thrones, Shares Photo
- Have Your Ever Bought a Phone Even Before Its Launch? Someone Just Got a Moto Z4 From Amazon
- After Amethi Win, Smriti Irani Walks 14 km Barefoot to Siddhi Vinayak Temple with Ekta Kapoor
- ICC World Cup 2019 Warm Up Game Live Score, New Zealand vs West Indies at Bristol Highlights: As it Happened
- #JCBKiKhudayi: Why People Are Digging Up Videos of JCB Excavator To Make Memes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results