Deepika Padukone on Legalising Same-sex Marriage: It Feels Strange We Even Need to Address It

The Supreme Court's decision to decriminalise consensual gay sex was celebrated across the nation. From celebrities to commoners, everyone welcomed the SC's move with elation.The apex court, in its verdict, said that the homosexuals and the LGBTQ community "deserve equal rights and discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation is a violation of freedom of speech and expression."Days after the SC read down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, the debate waged on in the country over the LGBTQ community's civil rights such as same-sex marriage, bequeath property, share insurance (medical and life), among others.Now, actress Deepika Padukone has opened up about legalising same-sex marriage in India.According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, during an interaction, Deepika expressed how she feels "strange" that there is even a need to address the subject."It feels strange to me that we even have to ask that question and the fact that we need to address it. We should not even allow ourselves to even be in this place where somebody else dictates how and with whom you want to spend the rest of your lives," the actress said.Deepika and her actor-husband Ranveer Singh had given a shout-out to the LGBTQ community on social media like many other celebs to celebrate the historic judgement by the SC on Section 377 last year.The duo twinned in rainbow shirts and posed against the colourful background. Deepika had even shared a graphic of a heart that was made up of Pride colours and wrote, "#LGBTQIA."