1-min read

Deepika Padukone on #MeToo Movement: Why Subject it Only to Film Star and Not Cricketers

Deepika Padukone feels that since sexual harassment is not just limited to the film industry, people in other fields like cricket should also be asked questions about the #MeToo movement.

News18.com

Updated:October 10, 2019, 8:29 AM IST
Deepika Padukone on #MeToo Movement: Why Subject it Only to Film Star and Not Cricketers
Image of Deepika Padukone, courtesy of instagram

Deepika Padukone recently made news for meeting #MeToo accused filmmaker Luv Ranjan and speculation ran rife that after Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn, the actress too has been finalised for the film, to be made by Luv Films. The news of Deepika collaborating with Luv upset many fans, who were seemingly unhappy with the actress choosing to work with the latter even after #MeToo allegations against him.

Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to Star in Luv Ranjan's Next? These Pictures Say So

Even though the news of Deepika's casting in Luv's film remains unconfirmed, Deepika did come out in the open at the time, claiming that she would not work with someone accused of sexual misconduct. And now, Deepika has also opened up about her views on the #MeToo movement.

Read: Deepika Padukone Clarifies She'd Not Work with Anyone Accused of Sexual Harassment

As per dnaindia.com, upon being quizzed about the #MeToo movement, Deepika said, "You should ask some cricketers about the #MeToo movement. I don't see that happening. But every actor is asked about the #MeToo movement. It's not something that's happening only in the film industry."

She added, ""So, sure, I don't think I'm in any kind of place to say if I would expose myself to a forum. You can ask me whatever question you want, but why subject it only to a film star? As responsible people, should we not have an opinion? All our opinions should matter then, right?"

On the movies front, Deepika has Chhapaak and '83 releasing in January and April 2020 respectively. She recently hosted a wrap up bash for the cast and crew of '83, where she was accompanied by husband Ranveer Singh,

Read: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Couple Dancing at '83 Wrap up Bash Has Left Fans Asking for More

Also read: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Play Pretend Cricket on Green Carpet of '83 Wrap up Party

