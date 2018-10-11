Deepika on Ranveer: Feels Great to Find Someone Who Puts You Before Himself

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone haven’t accepted their relationship publicly yet, but they have given us enough hints. Rumours are rife that the two are going to tie the knot soon.In a recent interview with Femina magazine, Deepika has finally opened up about how her relationship with Ranveer has evolved over the years."When there are people you connect with in your life, your relationship is bound to evolve. It should move forward. I think both of us have managed to find that in each other. It feels great to find someone who is dependable, who you can trust, who puts you before himself," Deepika said.The actress also said that Ranveer is her “best friend” and that’s what she saw in him when they first met.Recently, Kabir Bedi added fuel to the fire after he seemingly confirmed the Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding rumours in a tweet. The veteran actor had tweeted his best wishes to both the actors in response to a Filmfare article which claimed that the duo would get married in November this year.Their on-screen chemistry in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela- Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani left the audience in awe. The rumoured couple teamed up for the third time in Padmaavat earlier this year. Though they have no scenes together in the film, their performances earned much appreciation and critical acclaim.