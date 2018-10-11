English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika on Ranveer: Feels Great to Find Someone Who Puts You Before Himself
Rumours are rife that they are all set to tie the knot in Italy’s Lake Como next month.
A file photo of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone haven’t accepted their relationship publicly yet, but they have given us enough hints. Rumours are rife that the two are going to tie the knot soon.
In a recent interview with Femina magazine, Deepika has finally opened up about how her relationship with Ranveer has evolved over the years.
"When there are people you connect with in your life, your relationship is bound to evolve. It should move forward. I think both of us have managed to find that in each other. It feels great to find someone who is dependable, who you can trust, who puts you before himself," Deepika said.
The actress also said that Ranveer is her “best friend” and that’s what she saw in him when they first met.
Recently, Kabir Bedi added fuel to the fire after he seemingly confirmed the Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding rumours in a tweet. The veteran actor had tweeted his best wishes to both the actors in response to a Filmfare article which claimed that the duo would get married in November this year.
Their on-screen chemistry in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela- Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani left the audience in awe. The rumoured couple teamed up for the third time in Padmaavat earlier this year. Though they have no scenes together in the film, their performances earned much appreciation and critical acclaim.
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
