Deepika Padukone Oozes Oomph in Her Latest Photoshoot, This is How Much Her Ensemble Costs

Deepika Padukone’s latest look shared by celebrity Shaleena Nathani has set the internet on fire as the actress strikes the most gorgeous pose in a stylish ensemble of clothes. For the photoshoot, she can be seen wearing a simple yeh sultry outfit in which she oozes oomph. She wore a white bralette from Versace with black lace straps.

She paired it with Alexander McQueen black leather pants and stilettos.

Deepika did not wear any accessories but finished her looks with smokey eye make-up and nude eyes. Shaleena Nathani shared some of the photos on her Instagram account. Take a look:

However, you will be shocked to know how much her bralette costs. According to reports, it is priced at $1084 or Rs 79,670.53.

Deepika is currently shooting for her upcoming film Pathan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Besides them, John Abraham also plays a pivotal role in the film. Pathan will also feature Salman Khan in a cameo appearance. Apart from that, Deepika also has Fighter, the yet-untitled Shakun Batra directorial, The Intern’s Hindi remake and Nag Ashwin’s Project K in her kitty. Interestingly enough, we will see Deepika sharing space with Amitabh Bachchan in two upcoming projects — The Intern’s Hindi remake and Project K. The pair had previously collaborated on the Shoojit Sircar movie Piku, which also starred the late Irrfan Khan in a pivotal role.

She will also be seen in the sports drama 83 along with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh.

