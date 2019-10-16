Deepika Padukone Opens About Why She Did Not Live with Ranveer Singh Before Marriage

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently featured on the cover of Harper's Bazaar US magazine, where she stunned in a black Rosie Assoulin gown. The magazine called Padukone, "the woman who became one of the world's biggest stars while you were sleeping." The actor took the international platform to talk about her work, mental health, and marriage with Ranveer Singh, who the magazine called the other half of a 'power couple.'

Deepika was asked why she did not want to live with Ranveer Singh before marriage. “There was a lot of temptation to move away from the traditional, especially for the two of us, who are constantly travelling, but it was important to me,” she said. “Ranveer has always been okay with whatever. He’s always said, ‘Whatever makes you happy makes me happy.’ But for me, it’s about wanting to do everything at the right time. It’s how I saw my parents do it, so I didn’t know any other way,” she shared.

She also added that not living together until marriage helped them explore each other better. “If we had started living together earlier, then what would we be discovering later on? That’s what this year has been—living together and discovering each other. I like to say we made the best decision of our lives. I know people are cynical about marriage, but that hasn’t been our experience. We believe in the institution, and we’re enjoying every bit of it,” she added.

She also spoke at length about battling depression, revealing that her mother was the first to know of it in 2014. “I just couldn’t stop crying. [My mom] asked, ‘Is it your relationship? Is it your work?’ And I said, “No, no, no, none of those things.’ I just kept saying, ‘No, no, no. I don’t know. I don’t why I feel empty.” He mother told her she needed help. “There was no conversation, there was no argument,” she said.

On the work front, Padukone will be next seen in Chhapaak by Meghna Gulzar, a film on the acid attack survivour Laxmi Agarwal. She will also share the screen space again with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83 where she will play Romi Bhatia Dev, the wife of Kapil Dev (played by Singh).

