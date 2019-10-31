Deepika Padukone Opens Bookings for 'Entertainer' Ranveer Singh as Wedding Season Starts
Ranveer Singh recently put up an 'Entertainer for Hire' post on his Instagram profile. Deepika Padukone was quick to capitalise on the opportunity as she asked fans to contact her for bookings.
Image: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh/Instagram
Ranveer Singh has recently shaved off his signature moustache that he sported for his forthcoming film '83, which will chronicle the journey of India's historic win at the 1983 World Cup against West Indies. After bidding adieu to his moustache, Ranveer called himself 'Chikna' and now a new post shared by the actor has left everyone in splits, including wifey Deepika Padukone.
Read: Ranveer Singh Shaves off Signature '83 Moustache, Calls Self 'Ae Chikne'
On Wednesday, Ranveer posted a selfie, dressed in a navy-blue Sherwani. He was all smiles for the camera, but his cute looks and charm caught everyone's attention. Ranveer even mentioned that he was aware that the wedding season has kicked in and mentioned that he is available for putting smile and energy into people's festivities.
He captioned the post as, "Shaadi Season is here! Entertainer for Hire. Available for events, wedding, budday party, mundan." (sic)
Responding to Ranveer's post, Deepika wrote in the comments feed, "contact @deepikapadukone for booking! @ranveersingh."
Thanks to Deepika, now we know who to contact for booking Ranveer's services this festive season. Check out the duo's hilarious social media banter below:
Ranveer's next release is '83, hitting screens in April 2020. The film also features Deepika as Ranveer's on-screen wife. The real life couple will play Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia respectively in the Kabir Khan directorial. Meanwhile, Ranveer will also make an appearance in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop action-thriller Sooryavanshi, where he will appear in a special sequence with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.
Ranveer also has Karan Johar's Takht lined up, which is expected to go on the floors soon.
Deepika has Chhapaak releasing in January 2020 and has also signed Mahabharat film, in which she will play the part of Draupadi.
