Deepika Padukone Opens up About Holi 2020 Plans with Ranveer Singh

Actress Deepika Padukone recently opened up about her Holi plans. The actress who grew up in Bangalore talked about how the culture in South India is different from North and how her Holi celebrations have become different after she moved to Mumbai.

She also talked about celebrations have changed after getting married to husband, actor Ranveer Singh. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, "We both have always celebrated festivals. So, as much as possible, we try and be in the city, with family. We did the same even before marriage. So, nothing has changed as such, apart from the fact that earlier, the main celebration would take place in my house. Now, we do a small pooja in our house and then we go to our in-laws’ home where everyone is together. So, it’s a bigger celebration. If our respective parents can be together [on that day], that’s the best thing. Otherwise, my in-laws are here so a part of the family is always around. We don’t do anything very elaborate. For us, the main idea of festivals or holidays is to spend quality time together."



Talking about their plan for this year, she said, "It’s the same; nothing special. Ranveer called me up a couple of days back in the evening, and the first thing he asked me was if I am working. Sometimes, it’s (working on Holi) really unavoidable. But as much as possible, we try and be with each other on festivals. Since no one else works on that day, it’s a great day to spend time with one another. Also, I’m going to leave for my outdoors soon, for about a month or month-and-a-half to Sri Lanka. So, Holi gives me an opportunity to spend quality time with my family before I go."

The actress will be next seen in Shakun Batra's yet untitled film also starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

