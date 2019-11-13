Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Working With Ranveer Singh After Marriage
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be celebrating their 1st anniversary on November 14th. Deepika Padukone talked about her married life and working with husband Ranveer Singh.
Image of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh (1), courtesy of Instagram
Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot last year on November 14, at Lake Como in Italy. As the country's most favourite couple clocks in their first wedding anniversary on Thursday, Padukone gushed about their married life in a recent interview.
Talking to Hindustan Times, the actress said, “Before marriage, we kept it very traditional in a way that we didn’t want to live in with each other and discover each other before we got married. I think we are both quite traditional that way. Discovering aspects about each other and, living with each other has been so much fun."
The couple has been quite busy with their individual projects. While both of them will be starring in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, Deepika also shot for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak after their wedding. However, Deepika said that they still made sure to spend time with each other. “Yes, we have been extremely busy. We have had our hands full with our professional commitments and it will be like this for a while. But despite that, whatever time off we get we spend it with one another and we value that and look forward to it,” she shared.
'83 will be Deepika and Ranveer's 4th collaboration. Ranveer will be playing former Indian skipper Kapil Dev and Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia Dev. They met at the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and then worked again with the director in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. On being asked about working with Ranveer after marriage, Deepika said, “It wasn’t any different from the earlier times. We are both so obsessed with our work that on set, we don’t really think about our personal relationship. All we think about are the character and the nuances of the scenes. When the camera starts rolling, we are actors not husband and wife.”
'83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020.
