Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Vs Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Box Office Battle: Who'll Win?

Bollywood will see Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhapaak clashing at the box office this weekend. The two films have been creating quite a buzz on the Internet. While Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a period drama and marks Ajay Devgn's 100th film, it also features Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.

On the other hand, its box office contender, Chhapaak stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role and chronicles the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Embroiled in a number of controversies including credit rows and Deepika's recent surprise visit to JNU, Meghna Gulzar's directorial rides high on emotional content and targets urban multiplex-goers. Considering the outrage and trends on Twitter post that, the film is expected to have a fair opening at the ticket window.

It was seen that controversies and outrage turned positive for Deepika's last film Padmaavat, which became a commercial success and earned Rs 18.21 crore on its first day.

Meanwhile, Ajay's Tanhaji is a commercial entertainer laced with extravagant CGI effects and action sequences. With Maratha glory added to it, the film also has a strong hold in particular regions and is expected to have a better opening than Chhapaak.

"As of now, Tanhaji could make between Rs 12-14 crore on the first day, while Chhapaak should make around Rs 5-6 crore,” The Quint quoted trade analyst Atul Mohan as saying.

Tanhaji also gets an upper hand, as reportedly it has more number of screens than Chhapaak. Tanhaji is said to release across the country in around 2,700 screens and Chhapaak has 1,200 screens.

However, talking of the lead actors' last three films, Deepika swings to the winning side. On the opening day, Deepika's Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Tamasha earned Rs 18.21 crore, Rs 12.30 and Rs 10.91 crore, respectively. While Ajay's De De Pyaar De, Total Dhamaal and Raid opened at Rs 8.13 crore, Rs 15.91 crore and Rs 9.45 crore, respectively.

Nevertheless, pertaining to two different genres, both films stand equal chances to have box office gains, but their overall collection will extensively depend on word of mouth.

So who will win the box office Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior or Chhapaak?

