Deepika Padukone Out of Baiju Bawra for Demanding Equal Pay as Ranveer Singh: Report

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been a champion for equal pay in Bollywood. The actress has often spoken out about the shocking pay disparity between male and female actors in Bollywood. However, according to a latest report, the actress has lost a project for demanding equal remuneration as her co-star. It has been reported that Deepika is now out of consideration for Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Baiju Bawra as she asked for the same fee as her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, who has been roped in as the titular character.

A source quoted n Bollywood Hungama said, “Apparently, Deepika wants the same remuneration as her husband. Not a penny more, not a penny less." They further added, “In a way, it works out for the better. Four Ranveer – Deepika films in a row from Sanjay Leela Bhansali would have been excessive, don’t you think?”

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has worked with Deepika and Ranveer in three hit films, namely Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastaani and Padmaavat. Fans were very excited when it was reported that the filmmaker is considering bringing back the hit pairing for another film.

Baiju Bawra is the remake of the 1952 film of the same name, starring Bharat Bhushan and Meena Kumari. The film chronicled the story of a young musician who challenged musical maestro Tansen in Mughal ruler Akbar’s court.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika has multiple projects lined up. She will be starring with Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s ’83. Deepika also has Shakun Batra’s untitled movie in her kitty in which she will be seen with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in which she will star opposite Hrithik Roshan. Deepika will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan which will also star John Abraham in the lead role. She also has the Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

