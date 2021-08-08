Deepika Padukone Out of Baiju Bawra; Saif Ali Khan's Sister Shares Unseen Picture of Taimur

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been a champion for equal pay in Bollywood. The actress has often spoken out about the shocking pay disparity between male and female actors in Bollywood. However, according to a latest report, the actress has lost a project for demanding equal remuneration as her co-star. It has been reported that Deepika is now out of consideration for Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Baiju Bawra as she asked for the same fee as her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, who has been roped in as the titular character.

Deepika Padukone Out of Baiju Bawra for Demanding Equal Pay as Ranveer Singh: Report

After the announcement that ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is returning, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the new season of the popular comedy talk show. And the first celebrity who will grace the show as a guest in the new season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is none other than Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

Kapil Sharma Says Akshay Kumar Touched His Feet for BellBottom Success, Actor Brutally Trolls Him

Shah Rukh Khan has time and again left people speechless and amazed with his witty and funny replies. An old video of the superstar is doing the rounds where he recounts what a normal Sunday for him would be like. In the video, veteran actor Farida Jalal asks him about his perfect Sunday, to which he replies his regular Sunday begins with getting a scolding from his wife Gauri Khan about how much he has worked for the past six days.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Perfect Sunday Consists of ‘No Bathing, Movie Night With Gauri’

Singer Neha Bhasin has been entertaining fans with hit songs since her Viva days - with Bollywood tracks like Swag Se Swagat and Jag Ghoomeya and her Punjabi folk recreations like Chitta Kukkad and Madhaniya. She was the first contestant to be revealed for this year’s Bigg Boss, which is beginning with an OTT-first format.

Neha Bhasin on Bigg Boss OTT: I Started My Career with Cameras on Me 24×7, It was More Daunting Then

Jewellery designer and Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan frequently shares unseen photographs of her family members, and this time it is her nephew Taimur who has featured on her social media handle. She shared a throwback picture of Taimur where the little one can be seen sitting on a swing and smiling adorably. She captioned the picture as, “MY TiM ❤️ Always…has my love and blessings. Another time. Park. Play. #thosewerethedays #goodtimes".

Saif Ali Khan’s Sister Saba Ali Khan Shares Unseen Throwback Picture of ‘Tim’ Taimur

