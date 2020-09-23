Ayushmaan Khurrana in Time's 100 Most Influential List, Deepika Padukone Writes Fitting Note

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has made it to 'Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2020' list. He is the only Indian actor to be on the list this year. Lauding him for taking up unconventional roles and subduing "stereotypical masculinity" in his films, actress Deepika Padukone wrote a fitting note for the actor.

Recalling her first meeting with Ayushmann, Deepika wrote, "I remember Ayushmann Khurrana vividly from his debut film, Vicky Donor. He had, of course, been a part of the entertainment industry in various other ways for several years before that, but the reason you and I talk about him today is because of the impact he has been able to create through memorable films and iconic characters. Where male protagonist roles often fall into the trap of stereotypical masculinity, Ayushmann has successfully and convincingly transformed into characters who challenge those very stereotypes."

"In India, with a population of more than 1.3 billion, only a tiny percentage of people see their dreams come alive, and Ayushmann Khurrana is one of them. You’re probably wondering, How? Talent and hard work. Sure, that goes without saying. But more important, patience, perseverance and fearlessness. A little insight for those who dare to dream," she added in her note.

Ayushann also shared the news on his social media accounts.

In 2019, he also won National Film Award for his film Andhadhun. Khurrana is known for his roles in films like Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala all released in 2019. In Article 15 he plays an upright cop raising voice against caste discrimination where in the comedy Bala, he played a man plagued with premature balding and in Dream Girl, he starred as a cross-gender actor.

In 2020, he was seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan -- a film dealing with LGBTQ relationship and societal obligations. He was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan.