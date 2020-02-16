Deepika Padukone Picking Ranveer Singh's Outfit is Relatable

Ranveer Singh made a starry appearance in Guwahati, Assam as he graced the IIFA stage in the city. The actor performed at several occasions during the night but earlier at the red carpet, Ranveer sizzled in his black and white look with some glitter to his jacket. He topped off his classy look with a pair of sunglasses.

Read: When Ranveer Singh and Madhuri Dixit Matched Steps on 'Chane ke khet mein'

Ranveer even shared some candid pics from the awards night on social media and wife Deepika Padukone pointed out in one of the posts that she was the one behind his elegant look at the red carpet ceremony.

Star couple Deepika and Ranveer also enjoyed a relaxed beach vacation at a destination unknown during the Valentine Week. However, the two have not yet shared as to where they were holidaying.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will together be seen in filmmaker Kabir Khan's 83. The movie, based on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup victory, is slated to hit the screens on April 10.

83 is co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment.

(With inputs from IANS)

