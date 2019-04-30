English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika Padukone Playing Basketball in New Video Has Got Ranveer Singh Floored
Deepika Padukone posted a slow-mo video that shows her playing basketball. Here's what Ranveer Singh has to say.
Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram
If you have missed out on Monday motivation, Deepika Padukone is in mood to do right by all you stressed out people. Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a slow-mo video of herself playing basketball like a pro. The video is shot during the night and she is practicing all alone, but going by the shot, Deepika sure can give the players a run for their money. She captioned the video, "All work and no play.........you get the drift!"
Ranveer Singh was quick to respond to the video. Ranveer, who is going to portray cricketer Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's '83, wrote in the comments section, "BALLIN." (sic) Fans too reacted to the video by showering all sorts of praise on the Padmaavat actress. One user wrote, "Thankyou for pushing us to work hard," while another comment read, "Thankyou for always inspiring me and all your crazens/fans out there." (sic)
Deepika, who is currently in Mumbai after having wrapped up shoot for the Delhi schedule of Chhapaak, cast her vote in Lok Sabha polls on Monday. She later posted a selfie of herself, showing off her inked finger. By voting, she laid rest to rumours that suggested she was a Danish citizen.
On the movies front, Deepika will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's crime-drama Chhapaak, opposite Vikrant Massey. The film recently completed its first schedule in Delhi. Chhapaak will release sometime during early next year and takes inspiration from real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
