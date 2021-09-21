Deepika Padukone Plays Badminton With PV Sindhu, Says 'Just a Regular Day in My Life'

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone had the time of her life playing badminton with Tokyo Olympics 2020 medalist PV Sindhu, recently. The actress took to Instagram to share a series of pictures and videos of them playing the game. Deepika, who herself was a National-level badminton player, has been regularly interacting with the ace shuttler since the past month. Deepika had previously met her for dinner with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh.

On Tuesday, Deepika took to Instagram to share a post with Sindhu. She wrote, “Just a regular day in my life…Burning calories with @pvsindhu1 (sic)." Ranveer took to the comment section and wrote, “MAJOR FOMO ATTACK !"

Recently Deepika and Sindhu had an interesting interaction recently. The actress had taken to Instagram to share a make-up free selfie. She captioned it, “The post [badminton] glow!" Sindhu had commented, “After how many calories?"

Earlier, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted dining with Sindhu in Mumbai. Ranveer also took to Instagram to share a picture of the three of them together. He captioned the image as: “Smashing time!" Sindhu had commented, “@ranveersingh @deepikapadukone Lovely spending time with you guys. Looking forward to see you soon".

Meanwhile, Deepika, who is the daughter of badminton legend Prakash Padukone had also trained to be a badminton player in her youth, before coming to Mumbai to model. Sindhu won a Bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She also became the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals. Also, she’s the second player after Sushil Kumar to win two individual Olympic medals.

On the work front, Deepika will be starring with Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s ’83. Deepika also has Shakun Batra’s untitled movie in her kitty in which she will be seen with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in which she will star opposite Hrithik Roshan. The star will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan which will also star John Abraham in the lead role. She also has the Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

