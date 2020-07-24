Deepika Padukone Plays Taboo with Ranveer Singh's Family to Kill Lockdown Boredom

Actress Deepika Padukone has revealed how she is killing lockdown boredom along with family members. On Thursday, Deepika took to Instagram to give a sneak peek into an intense Taboo game session that she played with husband Ranveer Singh and her in-laws.

Along with it, she shared a photograph of the Taboo board game and tagged Ranveer's sister and parents.

"TPL -- Taboo Premiere League. With everyone bringing their A-Game to the TaBoo Table I must say it is getting extremely competitive @ranveersingh @riticulousness @anjubhavnani #jugjeetsinghbhavnani," Deepika wrote.

Arjun Kapoor commented, "Team #jugjeet all da way."

Taboo is a popular word game where participants take turns describing a word or a phrase on a drawn card to their partner, who then has to guess the word or phrase.

Ranveer recently shared a at the beach. In the image, the actor is seen wearing a white, sleeveless T-shirt and couples it with a white cap and a pair of sunglasses. Ranveer's caption to his picture read, "I love my sofa...par ek ‘take-me-back-I-miss-bein-outdoors’ selfie toh banta hai na (sic)."

The caption seemed to confuse Deepika Padukone as she asked him to explain it to her by going in the comments section and writing, "Explain."

On the work front, Deepika recently announced her collaboration with Prabhas on an upcoming Telugu biggie. She co-stars with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in an untitled upcoming film, and has a role in "83" starring hubby Ranveer.