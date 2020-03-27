Deepika Padukone Pokes Fun at Katrina Kaif, Says She 'Stole My Idea'

Deepika Padukone recently poked fun at Katrina Kaif and said that the Sooryavanshi actor "stole her idea." Ever since self-isolating due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Deepika has been posting pictures and videos of different activities she is doing at home and captioning it as, "Season 1:Episode 1. Productivity in the time of COVID-19!"

Since the first post in the series, Deepika has shared glimpses of organising her cupboard, work-outs, eating healthy and even gorging on dessert. However, now she told her fans that her next activity would have been washing dishes but it has been cancelled as Katrina did it first. Reposting Kat's video, Deepika wrote, "I regret to inform you that Season 1:Episode 5 stands cancelled because @katrinakaif stole my idea!Hmmff!!! #PlagiarismInTheTimeOfCovid19."

Check it out below:

In the video, Katrina has been seen telling her fans an effective way to was her dishes by filling up the sink with soap and water instead of washing one dish at a time.

Katrina also posted a video of her sweeping the house which turned into a cricket match.

India has been currently placed under a 21 day lockdown to combat the widespread outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

