Deepika Padukone Pokes Fun at Ranveer Singh, Shares This Hilarious Meme on His Fashion Sense

While yes, they've co-starred in multiple films together, the truest bonding factor between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the genetically gifted actors, is their mutual love of public teasing.From expressing their love with grand romantic gestures to dropping tongue-in-cheek comments on one another's Instagram posts, these two definitely have a knack for using social media to keep their fans entertained.On Tuesday, the actress poked fun at her loving husband by sharing a hilarious meme on her Instagram Story. The meme is inspired by Ranveer's unconventional fashion statement.Deepika also shared a series of pictures of herself sweating it out in the gym. Posting one of the pictures, she wrote, "I did a push up today... Well,actually I fell down! But I had to use my arms to get back up so...you know, close enough!"To which, Ranveer jokingly said that he could help get her into "form".And their doting followers seem to enjoy their married banter as the post has garnered over 2,177,641 likes. One user commented, "Ek number comment, Gully Boy," while another said, "killing us with you comments."This comes days after Ranveer's another quirky comment on Deepika's Met gala post: "Come on Barbie , let's go party."Deepika stepped out on the Met gala red carpet, looking exactly like Barbie in a metallic pink lurex jacquard gown by Zac Posen. Her voluminous ponytail was styled just like the popular fashion doll.Deepika first appeared at the Met Ball in 2017 during the release of her first Hollywood film, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, opposite Vin Diesel. We are still not over her slip-dress by Tommy Hilfiger along with a flower crown, but she received flak for ditching the theme of the year which was Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between dedicated to the Japanese designer, Kawakubo.