Deepika Padukone Poses Graciously With Rami Malek, Yasmine Sabri at Event in Madrid, Watch

Actress Deepika Padukone is currently in Spain to attend the French luxury brand Cartier’s event and pictures and videos are already going viral. A video shared by her fan page shows the actress dressed in an off-white dress with a plunging neckline. She completed her looks with Cartier’s neckpiece and earrings. In the video, Deepika was seen with Yasmine Sabri and the actor Rami Malek among others.

Take a look at the videos:

Before jetting off to Madrid, Deepika was shooting for her upcoming film Project K in Hyderabad. It was reported that the actress was rushed to the hospital after she complained of uneasiness on the sets of the film. However, the film’s producer Aswini Dutt dismissed all such reports saying Deepika was not ‘rushed’ to the hospital. In a recent interview, the producer clarified that the actress went to a hospital only for her routine check-up.

“Earlier she was down with Covid-19, but after recovering she left for Europe. And straightaway from Europe, she landed on our film sets. After mild fluctuations in her BP, she visited the hospital for an hour for a routine check-up just to make sure that everything was normal,” Ashwin told Deccan Chronicle.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has a number of other projects lined up as well. She will be next seen in the much-awaited Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film will hit theatres in January next year. Apart from this, Deepika also has Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter and the Indian adaptation of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

