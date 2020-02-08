Deepika Padukone Posts Beachside Pic from Valentine Vacay with Ranveer Singh
Deepika earlier shared a post on social media kicking off her Valentine Week with Ranveer. Her new pic is from the beachside and has left us curious about the destination.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone and hubby Ranveer Singh -- well known for their social media wit and uninhibited displays of affection -- recently jetted off to a vacation to an undisclosed location to celebrate Valentine’s week together. The Padmaavat actress posted the first picture from her vacation on Instagram, alongside the caption, “I will always lean on you to show me the way...#his&hers #vacation.” In the picture, one can see two pairs of slippers lying on the sand.
Deepika had earlier announced that the two are going for a holiday with an image of two passports that she had captioned, “His & Hers #vacation.”
The Piku actress was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak -- a film depicting the life of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal.
Deepika will soon be seen opposite Ranveer Singh for the upcoming sports drama ‘83. In the film, Ranveer Singh is to play the former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev while his real life wife Deepika will play the role of his onscreen wife-- Romi Bhatia. The film will hit the big screen on April 10.
Ranveer Singh on his part last posted about the conclusion of the shoot of Jayesh Bhai Jordaar with an Instagram image before flying off for the vacation.
The actor shared an image alongside the caption, "t’s a wrap!!! #JayeshbhaiJordaar. Maneesh Sir... from ‘BAND BAAJA BAARAAT’ to ‘JAYESHBHAI JORDAAR’ * ➡ ** it’s been an incredible 10 years under your guidance ❤** Divyang.... You are a ball of love and positive energy ❤* thank you for making me your Jayesh **** apna tem aagaya ne."
View this post on Instagram
It’s a wrap!!! #JayeshbhaiJordaar Maneesh Sir... from ‘BAND BAAJA BAARAAT’ to ‘JAYESHBHAI JORDAAR’ 🎺 ➡ 👊🏽 it’s been an incredible 10 years under your guidance ❤🙏🏽 Divyang.... You are a ball of love and positive energy ❤🌟 thank you for making me your Jayesh 👨🏻🙏🏽 apna tem aagaya ne 🐣👶🏻😉 @yrf
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- There's a Clear Winner in the Malang Vs Shikara Box Office Battle and It Is...
- Iowa Woman Takes Back Vote for First Openly Queer US Pres Candidate Pete Buttigieg after Realising He's Gay
- An Internet Troll Tried to Mansplain 'Aurangzeb' to Historian Who Wrote Book on the Emperor
- Google India Has Recommended the Song 'Tanhaai' for All Singles on Valentine's Day
- Reliance Jio, Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Service Available on Select Nokia Phones, Here's How to Enable