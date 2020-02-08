Deepika Padukone Posts Beachside Pic from Valentine Vacay with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and hubby Ranveer Singh -- well known for their social media wit and uninhibited displays of affection -- recently jetted off to a vacation to an undisclosed location to celebrate Valentine’s week together. The Padmaavat actress posted the first picture from her vacation on Instagram, alongside the caption, “I will always lean on you to show me the way...#his&hers #vacation.” In the picture, one can see two pairs of slippers lying on the sand.

Deepika had earlier announced that the two are going for a holiday with an image of two passports that she had captioned, “His & Hers #vacation.”

The Piku actress was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak -- a film depicting the life of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal.

Deepika will soon be seen opposite Ranveer Singh for the upcoming sports drama ‘83. In the film, Ranveer Singh is to play the former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev while his real life wife Deepika will play the role of his onscreen wife-- Romi Bhatia. The film will hit the big screen on April 10.

Ranveer Singh on his part last posted about the conclusion of the shoot of Jayesh Bhai Jordaar with an Instagram image before flying off for the vacation.

The actor shared an image alongside the caption, "t’s a wrap!!! #JayeshbhaiJordaar. Maneesh Sir... from ‘BAND BAAJA BAARAAT’ to ‘JAYESHBHAI JORDAAR’ * ➡ ** it’s been an incredible 10 years under your guidance ❤** Divyang.... You are a ball of love and positive energy ❤* thank you for making me your Jayesh **** apna tem aagaya ne."

