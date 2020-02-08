Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Deepika Padukone Posts Beachside Pic from Valentine Vacay with Ranveer Singh

Deepika earlier shared a post on social media kicking off her Valentine Week with Ranveer. Her new pic is from the beachside and has left us curious about the destination.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 8, 2020, 2:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Deepika Padukone Posts Beachside Pic from Valentine Vacay with Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and hubby Ranveer Singh -- well known for their social media wit and uninhibited displays of affection -- recently jetted off to a vacation to an undisclosed location to celebrate Valentine’s week together. The Padmaavat actress posted the first picture from her vacation on Instagram, alongside the caption, “I will always lean on you to show me the way...#his&hers #vacation.” In the picture, one can see two pairs of slippers lying on the sand.

Deepika had earlier announced that the two are going for a holiday with an image of two passports that she had captioned, “His & Hers #vacation.”

View this post on Instagram

His & Hers...💞 #vacation

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

The Piku actress was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak -- a film depicting the life of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal.

Deepika will soon be seen opposite Ranveer Singh for the upcoming sports drama ‘83. In the film, Ranveer Singh is to play the former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev while his real life wife Deepika will play the role of his onscreen wife-- Romi Bhatia. The film will hit the big screen on April 10.

Ranveer Singh on his part last posted about the conclusion of the shoot of Jayesh Bhai Jordaar with an Instagram image before flying off for the vacation.

The actor shared an image alongside the caption, "t’s a wrap!!! #JayeshbhaiJordaar. Maneesh Sir... from ‘BAND BAAJA BAARAAT’ to ‘JAYESHBHAI JORDAAR’ * ➡ ** it’s been an incredible 10 years under your guidance ❤** Divyang.... You are a ball of love and positive energy ❤* thank you for making me your Jayesh **** apna tem aagaya ne."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram