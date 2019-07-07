Deepika Padukone Posts Most Romantic Birthday Message for Her 'Lover' Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone has honoured her husband, actor Ranveer Singh with a heartfelt post as he turned 34 on Saturday. The actress penned a sweet tribute to the Gully Boy star, who became her husband this past November. She also shared a throwback picture of Ranveer from his childhood days.

She captioned the photo: "Sensitive & emotional, caring & compassionate, generous & gentle, funny & intelligent, delightful & faithful... all this and so much more... To my husband, my friend, my lover, my confidante...but more often than not, my child, my infant, my toddler, my dot, my pineapple, my sunshine, my rainbow...May you forever and always be this way...I love you..." (sic)

On the occasion of his birthday, Ranveer Saturday unveiled his first look as 'Haryana hurricane' Kapil Dev from Kabir Khan's '83. The first-look photo from the movie shows Ranveer sporting Dev’s signature mustache. He is dressed in a white t-shirt and can be seen spinning a read leather ball with a fierce look in his eyes. And, he looks a whole lot like the legendary cricketer.

The film will reunite Ranveer with Deepika, who will essay the role of Romi Dev, wife to cricketing legend Kapil Dev.

This will be the duo's fourth collaboration after last year's release Padmaavat. '83 will chronicle India's win under Kapil's captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

