Deepika Padukone Can't Stop Gushing About Ranveer Singh, Posts Another Loving Tribute

While yes, they've co-starred in multiple films together, the truest bonding factor between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the genetically gifted actors, is their mutual love of public teasing.

From expressing their love with grand romantic gestures to dropping tongue-in-cheek comments on one another's Instagram posts, the Bollywood It couple definitely has a knack for using social media to keep their fans entertained.

They’re also pretty much the star of one another’s Instagram feeds at this point. A day after sharing Ranveer's colourful rainbow birthday cake, which the Internet said was perfect for the actor as it suited his 'rangeela' personality and quirky fashion choices, Deepika has now posted a touching tribute to her husband.

Sharing a perfect holding hands picture, Deepika wrote, "There's something so real about holding hands, some kind of complex simplicity, saying so much by doing so little..."

On Ranveer's birthday, Deepika shared a throwback picture of the actor from his childhood days and captioned it as: "Sensitive & emotional, caring & compassionate, generous & gentle, funny & intelligent, delightful & faithful... all this and so much more... To my husband, my friend, my lover, my confidante...but more often than not, my child, my infant, my toddler, my dot, my pineapple, my sunshine, my rainbow...May you forever and always be this way...I love you..." (sic)

On the occasion of his birthday, Ranveer Saturday unveiled his first look as 'Haryana hurricane' Kapil Dev from Kabir Khan's '83. The film will reunite Ranveer with Deepika, who will essay the role of Romi Dev, wife to cricketing legend Kapil Dev.

This will be the duo's fourth collaboration after last year's release Padmaavat. '83 will chronicle India's win under Kapil's captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.