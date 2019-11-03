Deepika Padukone Posts Throwback Pics of Herself as a Baby, Fans Ask if She's Pregnant

Actress Deepika Padukone on Sunday posted a few childhood pictures on Instagram, leaving fans wondering if the Padmaavat actress was hinting at her own pregnancy. In the images, a baby Deepika is seen sleeping in different poses. "Post Diwali celebrations..," the actress captioned the photos.

Fans appreciated Deepika's cuteness, but seemed more interested in knowing if she was giving them any good news. One social media user wrote, "Inshallah soon you will be a mother." Another follower commented, "Are you pregnant?"

"Is good news coming soon," asked another fan. Some even went on to congratulate the actress already.

Deepika has been plagued with pregnancy after she tied the knot with actor Ranveer Singh in November last year.

In August, Deepika posted a mischievous comment in a chat session conducted by Ranveer on his Instagram page. It briefly threw fans of the star couple in a tizzy, with many of them speculating if the actress was pregnant. "Hi Daddie," wrote Deepika, after joining Ranveer's Insta session. She posted the comment with a waving emoji, a baby emoji and heart emoji.

The actress later said that she was 'not at all surprised' by the rumours and added that though she and Ranveer love children they do not intend on becoming parents any time soon.

