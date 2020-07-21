Deepika Padukone, Prabhas Now Follow Each Other on Social Media

Deepika Padukone and Prabhas took over the internet with the announcement of their first collaboration, recently. Fans couldn’t stop going gaga about the two of the most popular pan-India stars coming together.

The latest news is that the two big stars of the nation have now started following each other on social media. Prabhas, who followed only four people on Instagram, started following Deepika recently. He has close to 5 million followers on the photo-sharing platform.

Deepika, who also started following Prabhas, has 50.7 million followers on Instagram. She currently follows 127 people.

Deepika took to her social media account on Sunday to share that she was beyond thrilled to work with Vyjayanthi Movies banner. Vyjayanthi Movies announced the project to mark their golden jubilee in the industry.

Making the news official, Deepika wrote, “Beyond Thrilled!Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead... #DeepikaPrabhas@nag_ashwin@vyjayanthimovies@actorprabhas (sic.)”

The yet-to-be-titled film is directed by Nag Ashwin and will be a trilingual film, releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The Baahubali actor is working on his upcoming film Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde. The Deepika and Prabhas-starrer will go on floors after the Telugu actor wraps his work for Radhe Shyam.

Nag Ashwin said in a statement that the union of Prabhas and Deepika will be the highlight of the film. "I'm very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone,” he mentioned.