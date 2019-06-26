Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra on Lilly Singh's Guest Wishlist for Late-Night Show

It's not everyday that a woman of colour lands a chance to be a late night host on primetime American television. So, YouTube sensation Lilly Singh aka Superwoman, whose show A Little Late with Lilly Singh will be out in September, wants to make sure it is inclusive and spreads positivity.

In the late night talk show, to be aired on NBC, Lilly will be seen conducting in-studio interviews. There will also be pre-taped comedy sketches and other signature elements.

For the Canada-born talent, whose show will replace that of Carson Daly, the feeling is overwhelming.

"I am going to try and make it fresh and inclusive, and I want it to be a ray of light, and positive," Lilly, who has roots in Punjab, told IANS in an interview.

Can we expect to see a lot of Indian guests on the show?

"I don't see why not? You can expect all kinds of guests," she said, adding that actors like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are definitely on her wish list.

A chance to host a show in a male-dominated time frame is itself a feat for Lilly.

"I feel like my presence has become much larger than myself now. Previously, all my accomplishments have been surrounded around me, they have been about me or a milestone I set on my channel or otherwise my life. But this, I feel is bigger than me.

"It's about a glass ceiling being shattered. I felt an overwhelming amount of support with this particular announcement, more so than I have with for anything else in my life. So, I do feel like I am being lifted up by so many people. It has been a sweet feeling," said the spirited 30-year-old.

