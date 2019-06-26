Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra on Lilly Singh's Guest Wishlist for Late-Night Show

Lilly Singh aka Superwoman, whose show 'A Little Late with Lilly Singh' will be out in September, wants to make sure it is inclusive and spreads positivity.

IANS

Updated:June 26, 2019, 5:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra on Lilly Singh's Guest Wishlist for Late-Night Show
Image courtesy: Instagram/Lilly Singh
Loading...

It's not everyday that a woman of colour lands a chance to be a late night host on primetime American television. So, YouTube sensation Lilly Singh aka Superwoman, whose show A Little Late with Lilly Singh will be out in September, wants to make sure it is inclusive and spreads positivity.

In the late night talk show, to be aired on NBC, Lilly will be seen conducting in-studio interviews. There will also be pre-taped comedy sketches and other signature elements.

For the Canada-born talent, whose show will replace that of Carson Daly, the feeling is overwhelming.

"I am going to try and make it fresh and inclusive, and I want it to be a ray of light, and positive," Lilly, who has roots in Punjab, told IANS in an interview.

Can we expect to see a lot of Indian guests on the show?

"I don't see why not? You can expect all kinds of guests," she said, adding that actors like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are definitely on her wish list.

A chance to host a show in a male-dominated time frame is itself a feat for Lilly.

"I feel like my presence has become much larger than myself now. Previously, all my accomplishments have been surrounded around me, they have been about me or a milestone I set on my channel or otherwise my life. But this, I feel is bigger than me.

"It's about a glass ceiling being shattered. I felt an overwhelming amount of support with this particular announcement, more so than I have with for anything else in my life. So, I do feel like I am being lifted up by so many people. It has been a sweet feeling," said the spirited 30-year-old.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram