Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra to be Questioned by Police on Fake Social Media Followers Scam?

In the wake of growing concerns over fake and paid followers, it was recently reported that Mumbai Police has started to track down social media pages of popular celebrities and they were likely to question some for the same.

Now, as per a report in TimesNow.com, the police are likely to question actresses Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

Last week, the Mumbai Police busted an international racket involved in the creation of fake profiles on social media and other fraudulent activities in social media marketing business, and nabbed one person in this connection.

Investigations revealed that the accused is part of a larger global fraud racket which involves creating crores of fake identities on various social media platforms and making fake performance statistics like fake followers, fake comments, fake views etc., to inflate the influencers' performance statistics.

The lid the mega-scam was blown off following a complaint by Bollywood playback singer Bhoomi Trivedi, who approached police earlier this month, demanding action after some unknown person/s purportedly created her fake profile on Instagram and how they were approaching other film personalities to create such profiles for them.

Furthermore, Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh told IANS that Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) has already identified 54 such Indian portals and now action is being initiated against them.

(with inputs from IANS)