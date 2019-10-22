Deepika Padukone, PV Sindhu Lead #BharatKiLaxmi Campaign Started by PM Narendra Modi
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and India's ace badminton player PV Sindhu have come forward to lead PM Narendra Modi's new campaign #BharatKiLaxmi. The campaign aims to honour women across India who crossed barriers and left a mark in the society with their achievements in various fields for the public good. Essentially, PM Modi wants everyone to highlight the achievements of women around the country.
On Tuesday, Sindhu took to Twitter to post a video featuring Deepika and herself as they introduce the campaign to the world. In the video, Deepika and Sindhu urged citizens to share stories of women achievers they knew of with the hashtag, #BharatKiLaxmi on social media.
Sharing the video, she wrote, "Societies grow when women are empowered and their accomplishments are given a place of pride! I support PM @narendramodi ji #BharatKiLaxmi movement. It celebrates extraordinary achievements of extraordinary women of India. This Diwali, let's celebrate womanhood."
The PM retweeted her post and lauded the public figures for leading the campaign. "India's Nari Shakti epitomises talent and tenacity, determination and dedication. Our ethos has always taught us to strive for women empowerment. Through this video, @Pvsindhu1 and @deepikapadukone excellently convey the message of celebrating #BharatKiLaxmi (sic)," he wrote in his tweet.
Last month, when he addressed the nation in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi pushed for women empowerment and said, "This Diwali, Let us celebrate Bharat ki Laxmi."
"Can we, this time around in society, organise programmes to felicitate daughters in villages, towns and cities? It could be in the form of a public function."
Soon, #BharatkiLaxmi began trending on social media with people tweeting stories of women who have excelled in their fields. From Kalpana Chawla to Rajkumari Devi (who is popularly known as Kisan Chachi), from Arunima Sinha to Harika Dronavilli (the second Indian woman to gain the men's grandmaster title), netizens dug up stories which celebrate women.
