Deepika Padukone Raises a Toast on Ranveer Singh's Birthday, Writes 'Rest I'll Tell You in Person'

While Bollywood Actress Deepika Padukone has things to tell hubby Ranveer Singh in person, she made sure to share a 'Happy Birthday' pic for him on Instagram.

Raising a toast in the monochrome picture, the couple is seen smiling ear to ear. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "The light of my life. The centre of my universe. I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance. As for the rest, I’ll tell you in person! I Love You! #happybirthday (sic)."

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in the upcoming movie '83, based on India's 1983 World Cup win. He will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev. The movie, which also stars Deepika (as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia), is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

Apart from '83, Ranveer will also feature in a special appearance in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi where he will reprise his role of inspector Bhalerao Sangram from Simmba (2018). He is also working on comedy movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which will see him play the role of a Gujarati businessman. Apart from this, he is all set to play lead in Karan Johar's Takht too.

