Former Couple Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor All Set to Share Screen Space After 4 Years?

There is a good news for Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone fans! The former couple is reportedly collaborating yet again. The actors, who shared the screen space in 2015 romance drama Tamasha, are coming together for a brand's shoot, as per a report in Pinkvilla.According to the report, the two will begin the shoot on Tuesday. Ranbir and Deepika are one of the most popular on-screen couples in Bollywood. Earlier there were reports that the two might reunite for Luv Ranjan's next directorial.A report in DNA had quoted a source as saying, "Deepika has just heard the synopsis. Nothing has been finalised yet. But it is an exciting project and just the fact that she has shown interest is a good sign." The report further stated that apart from starring in the project, Deepika would also co-produce it.If this turns out to be true, it will be Deepika's fourth film with Ranbir, after Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Tamasha.On the professional front, while Ranbir will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Bramhastra with Alia Bhatt, Deepika has recently signed Meghna Gulzar's Chapak, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi. Deepika is also producing the movie.Follow @news18movies for more