LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Former Couple Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor All Set to Share Screen Space After 4 Years?

There is a good news for Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone fans!

News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2019, 12:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Former Couple Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor All Set to Share Screen Space After 4 Years?
Image credits: Viral Bhayani
Loading...
There is a good news for Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone fans! The former couple is reportedly collaborating yet again. The actors, who shared the screen space in 2015 romance drama Tamasha, are coming together for a brand's shoot, as per a report in Pinkvilla.

According to the report, the two will begin the shoot on Tuesday. Ranbir and Deepika are one of the most popular on-screen couples in Bollywood. Earlier there were reports that the two might reunite for Luv Ranjan's next directorial.

A report in DNA had quoted a source as saying, "Deepika has just heard the synopsis. Nothing has been finalised yet. But it is an exciting project and just the fact that she has shown interest is a good sign." The report further stated that apart from starring in the project, Deepika would also co-produce it.

If this turns out to be true, it will be Deepika's fourth film with Ranbir, after Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Tamasha.

On the professional front, while Ranbir will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Bramhastra with Alia Bhatt, Deepika has recently signed Meghna Gulzar's Chapak, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi. Deepika is also producing the movie.

Follow @news18movies for more



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram