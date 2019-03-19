Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor Hug Each Other, Dance to Ranveer Singh's Song from Simmba at an Event

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, once Bollywood's most famous couple, parted ways after a few years of dating. The actors continued to maintain a cordial relationship professionally. They have moved on in their personal life too, with Ranbir dating Alia Bhatt currently and Deepika marrying Ranveer Singh last November.Recently, the former couple was spotted greeting each other with hugs and goodbye kisses after an event. Deepika and Ranbir, who reunited for a commercial a few days ago, attended the event on Monday for the brand that they are endorsing together. The event was hosted by TV anchor Maniesh Paul and comedian Bharti Singh.Their photographs after the event have surfaced online. In the viral photographs, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani stars can be seen bidding adieu to each other.In one of the images, Deepika and Ranbir are seen kissing each other on the cheek. Several videos from the event also went viral in which Ranbir is seen shaking a leg with Deepika to Ranveer Singh's song Aankh marey from Simmba. They also sang a birthday song for Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo Johar who turned a year older yesterday.