Deepika, Ranbir Love Working With Each Other Regardless of What The Past Has Been, Reveals Imtiaz Ali

Two of Bollywood’s most popular and loved actors, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor completed 15 glorious years in the industry today, November 9. The former made her debut with Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan, while the latter’s debut was with Sonam Kapoor in Saawariya. Although they made their debut with different actors, Ranbir and Deepika went on to star in a couple of hit films together. They were also in a relationship for around two years. However, when it came to films, the actors knew how to keep their personal and professional life separate, reveals director Imtiaz Ali.

Deepika and Ranbir were seen in Imtiaz’s film Tamasha. The director has also worked with them on other films. Talking to The Indian Express, he recalled meeting Ranbir and Deepika for the first time and also shared his insights on their respective careers. He also expressed that both the actors share one thing in common and that is they enjoy acting.

He said, “Before Tamasha, all three of us were really keen to work with each other. They were not even bothered about explaining it to the world, they just wanted to work with each other because they love working with each other- regardless of their status, regardless of what the past has been, regardless of what the present is or so on and so forth. They are very committed and pure.”

He continued, “They will do a scene like a scene, not like an extension of their personal life. There were a lot of things which people could have felt, that ‘Oh they have a past’, but on set–or even when the camera was switched off–there was no such thing. For me, it was the easiest that both of them were there in Tamasha.”

He then talked about the popular song Agar Tum Saath Ho from the film and said that the scene gets into a certain vulnerability. “It was only possible because of Ranbir and Deepika. They pushed themselves beyond, deeper and deeper like true artistes. In the film industry, we tend to look at actors as beautiful things, sex symbols, but actually, they are artistes– and when that flow happens, certain memorable moments get created. I owe it to them, for many, many scenes in my life,” Imtiaz Ali concluded.

