GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor to Reunite for Luv Ranjan's Next Film? Deets Inside

If this turns out to be true, this will be Deepika's fourth film with Ranbir, after Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Tamasha (2015).

News18.com

Updated:October 8, 2018, 1:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor to Reunite for Luv Ranjan's Next Film? Deets Inside
A file photo of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.
Loading...
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are one of the most popular pairs in Bollywood. Everytime the two are on the screen together, their chemistry has always struck a chord with audiences. Now, if reports are to believed, the two may reunite for Luv Ranjan's next directorial. The actress has heard the script for his next venture starring Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor.

A report in DNA quoted a source as saying, "Deepika has just heard the synopsis. Nothing has been finalised yet. But it is an exciting project and just the fact that she has shown interest is a good sign." The report further states that apart from acting Deepika will also co-produce the project.

If this turns out to be true, this will be Deepika's fourth film with Ranbir, after Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Tamasha (2015).

Recently, the two were also spotted together at Ranbir's pre-birthday celebration. They were joined by close friends Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan. The photo was shared by Karan Johar and needless to say, it sent the Internet into a frenzy. In the picture, Ranbir had his arms around the rumoured couple Deepika and Ranveer, while Alia and Karan were seen twinning in red.



On the professional front, while Ranbir will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Bramhastra with Alia, Deepika has recently signed Meghna Gulzar's yet-to-be-titled film, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...