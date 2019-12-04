Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor to Reunite for Luv Ranjan's Quirky, Twisted Love Story?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's chemistry receives a lot of love and appreciation from their fans. Every time the two appear on the screen together, they strike a chord with the audience and fans cannot help but root for them. If reports are to be believed, the two may reunite for Luv Ranjan's next directorial, which is said to be a quirky and twisted love story.

Earlier it was reported that the duo will be joined by Ajay Devgn, however, the latter is said to have opted out of the project. Now, as per the latest reports in Deccan Chronicle, Luv Ranjan is planning a new film with Deepika and Ranbir.

“For whatever reason, Devgn is not doing Luv Ranjan’s film, at least not for now. But Ranjan is going ahead with a quirky twisted love story with Deepika and Ranbir. It will be something that neither of two star-actors have ever attempted before,” the portal quoted the source as saying.

If this turns out to be true, this will be Deepika's fourth film with Ranbir, after Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Tamasha (2015).

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's superhero film Brahmastra with girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Karan Malhotra's Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Deepika, on the other hand, has Meghna Gulzar's Chapaak, which is about the life of acid-attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal. The film will also star Vikrant Massey in the lead role. Deepika also has '83 where she will be playing Romi Bhatia paired with husband Ranveer Singh, who plays Kapil Dev. Kabir Khan's '83 will be about India's historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

