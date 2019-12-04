Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor to Reunite for Luv Ranjan's Quirky, Twisted Love Story?

If reports are to be believed, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor may reunite for Luv Ranjan's next directorial, which is said to be a quirky and twisted love story.

News18.com

Updated:December 4, 2019, 11:12 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor to Reunite for Luv Ranjan's Quirky, Twisted Love Story?
If reports are to be believed, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor may reunite for Luv Ranjan's next directorial, which is said to be a quirky and twisted love story.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's chemistry receives a lot of love and appreciation from their fans. Every time the two appear on the screen together, they strike a chord with the audience and fans cannot help but root for them. If reports are to be believed, the two may reunite for Luv Ranjan's next directorial, which is said to be a quirky and twisted love story.

Earlier it was reported that the duo will be joined by Ajay Devgn, however, the latter is said to have opted out of the project. Now, as per the latest reports in Deccan Chronicle, Luv Ranjan is planning a new film with Deepika and Ranbir.

“For whatever reason, Devgn is not doing Luv Ranjan’s film, at least not for now. But Ranjan is going ahead with a quirky twisted love story with Deepika and Ranbir. It will be something that neither of two star-actors have ever attempted before,” the portal quoted the source as saying.

If this turns out to be true, this will be Deepika's fourth film with Ranbir, after Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Tamasha (2015).

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's superhero film Brahmastra with girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Karan Malhotra's Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Deepika, on the other hand, has Meghna Gulzar's Chapaak, which is about the life of acid-attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal. The film will also star Vikrant Massey in the lead role. Deepika also has '83 where she will be playing Romi Bhatia paired with husband Ranveer Singh, who plays Kapil Dev. Kabir Khan's '83 will be about India's historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com